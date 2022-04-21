Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed. The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said at least 27 Palestinians were wounded, two of them seriously. The renewed violence at the site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, came despite Israel temporarily halting Jewish visits, which are seen by the Palestinians as a provocation. Palestinians and Israeli police have clashed at the site for the last week at a time of heightened tensions in the region. The holy site has long been a trigger for Israeli-Palestinian violence.