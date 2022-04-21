Hundreds in Jakarta protest talk of 2024 election delay

By FADLAN SYAM and NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of protesters, mostly students, have taken to the streets in Indonesia’s capital, voicing concern over rumors that the government is considering postponing the 2024 presidential election to allow President Joko Widodo to remain in office beyond the two-term legal limit, calling it a threat to the country’s democracy. The demonstrators on Thursday also railed against soaring food and oil prices, a controversial job law and the targeting of activists who oppose government policies. Labor unions, farmer organizations and women’s groups also joined the protests, which were reignited following another demonstration on April 11 in front of the Parliament building in Jakarta, where police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.