Helicopter crash near Utah ski resort caused by pilot error

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Army National Guard says two Blackhawk helicopters that crashed within a few hundred yards of a Utah ski resort in February was caused by human error and resulted in $9.23 million in damages. The agency said in a news release Thursday that the pilot of one of the helicopters lost sight of where he was trying to land amid whiteout conditions. His helicopter landed on its side and broke its main rotor. A piece flew in to the second helicopter, causing it to spin around before landing. Nobody was injured in the incident.