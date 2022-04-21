Greek police rescue 64 migrants marooned on border islet

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have rescued 64 asylum-seekers, including 10 children, who had been marooned by smugglers on a tiny islet in the river that runs along Greece’s land border with Turkey. Police say the migrants were located Wednesday night after Greek authorities were tipped off to their presence, but the group initially refused to accompany rescue teams into boats to take them to the Greek side of the Evros River. A second attempt Thursday was successful. Police say they evacuated all 46 men, eight women and 10 children, who said they were Syrian nationals seeking asylum in the European Union.