Florida man charged with attacking officers at Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a Florida man who attacked police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection has been arrested. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Barry Ramey of Plantation was arrested Thursday in Florida. Ramey faces several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. The case is being prosecuted in federal court in Washington, D.C. According to a criminal complaint, Ramey last year marched in a group to the Capitol, where he and other rioters fought with police officers who were protecting the Capitol. Officials say Ramey sprayed two officers with what appeared to be pepper spray. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Ramey.