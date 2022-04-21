Fire at Fort Wayne home kills 4 children; 4 adults escape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a fire that swept through a Fort Wayne mobile home killed four children. Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor says crews responded to the blaze at the Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on the city’s northeast side just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday and found the mobile home engulfed in flames. The fire was deemed under control in 23 minutes. O’Connor says At least four adults who lived in the home were outside it when firefighters arrived. Police say the adults were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The four children were pronounced dead at the scene.