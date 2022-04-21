Feds award $420M for dam repairs and flood-control projects

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

Federal officials are spending $420 million to repair hazardous dams and fund flood control projects in numerous states. The projects announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture are funded through an infrastructure law signed last year by President Joe Biden. The largest allotment of nearly $96 million will go to Arkansas for 19 flood-control projects, including several in impoverished areas. Georgia will get about $69 million. Some of that will go to repair three high-hazard dams in poor condition that could result in deaths were they to fail. The funding is in addition to $166 million for nationwide projects announced last month by the Agriculture Department.