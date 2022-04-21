EXPLAINER: What medical treatments do transgender youth get?

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

Transgender medical treatment for children and teens is under attack in many states, but it has been available for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations. It typically involves treatment with drugs that put a pause on puberty, followed by sex hormones, often not before age 16. These medications promote development of female and male sex characteristics. Guidelines say body-altering surgery should be reserved for those aged 18 and older, though chest operations are sometimes done before then. Research has shown that transgender youth and adults are prone to stress, depression and suicidal behavior when forced to live as the sex they were assigned at birth.