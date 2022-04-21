Dumpster find leads to rediscovery of artist Francis Hines

By PAT EATON-ROBB

Associated Press

Artist Francis Hines gained some recognition in 1980 by using fabric to wrap the arch in New York City’s Washington Square in an intricate crisscross pattern. But he kept a low profile and drifted out of the art world’s spotlight, passing away in 2016. Now, Hines is gaining new attention after a car mechanic rescued hundreds of his paintings from a dumpster in Connecticut. An exhibit of those works will open May 5 at the Hollis Taggart galley in Southport, which is known for showing the works of lost or forgotten artists.