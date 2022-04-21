Boris Johnson to discuss Ukraine response with Indian leader

NEW DELHI (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is seeking to deepen trade and defense ties during his visit to India and will also bring up the situation in Ukraine during talks with his Indian counterpart. The two countries are expected to announce new deals in defense, green energy and jobs, and complete a new trade agreement that is to be signed later this year. Johnson is expected to encourage Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distance India from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Johnson says he is aware of the close ties that India and Russia have shared. India has stood back from international efforts to criticize President Vladimir Putin and impose economic sanctions on Russia.