Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign. That’s according to an audio recording posted Thursday night by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The Times reports that the audio is a recording of a Jan. 10 conversation among House GOP leaders in which they discussed the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office. McCarthy is heard telling the other lawmakers that he would tell Trump, “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” Earlier Thursday, after the Times published its initial story describing the conversation, McCarthy released a statement calling it “totally false and wrong.”