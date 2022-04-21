Amazon extends Prime perks to merchant sites

By HALELUYA HADERO

Associated Press

Amazon is extending benefits of a Prime subscription to online stores beyond its own site, a move geared toward boosting revenue from merchant fees and expanding its logistics footprint. The company said Thursday the service will be offered through an initiative it calls “Buy with Prime.” It will be available by invitation for merchants who use Amazon’s warehouse and delivery services before it’s widely available for others. Using the service, merchants will be able to put the Prime badge on their sites next to items that are eligible for faster shipping, as well as free delivery and returns. Sellers would pay various fees.