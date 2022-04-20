YouTube takes down Hong Kong leader candidate’s channel

HONG KONG (AP) — YouTube has taken down the campaign channel of Hong Kong’s sole candidate to become its next leader, John Lee, citing compliance with U.S. sanctions imposed against the former No. 2 official. Lee had set up a Facebook page and a YouTube channel to promote his campaign, even though he is running uncontested in the election for chief executive on May 8, in which an Election Committee of about 1,500 people will select the city’s leader. YouTube’s parent company says it terminated Lee’s channel to comply with “applicable U.S. sanctions laws.” Facebook says it will allow Lee to keep his page but it cannot be used for fundraising or other financial transactions.