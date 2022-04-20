Video of sobbing child and officers ‘wrenching,’ says NY gov

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A widely seen video of an 8-year-old Black child sobbing as he’s being led into a Syracuse police car over a bag of chips was called “heart wrenching” by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The video taken Sunday shows a white officer holding the clearly distraught youth from behind by his elbows, leading him from a sidewalk to the back seat of a police vehicle. Another officer says the situation is about “stealing.” Bystanders shout at police to let the child go over what they say is a bag of chips. Syracuse police say the officers’ actions are being reviewed, along with body-worn camera footage.