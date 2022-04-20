Trump gets a bold Shakespearean twist in new play ‘The 47th’

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A play that offers an audaciously Shakespearean take on recent and future U.S. politics is running at London’s Old Vic theater. The title of Mike Bartlett’s “The 47th” refers to the next president of the United States, who will be the 47th holder of the office. The play play depicts a high-stakes 2024 election battle in which former President Donald Trump, the 45th, and President Joe Biden, the 46th, are key players along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. Actor Bertie Carvel, who plays Trump, says he loves the “daring and the audacity” of the play but that it’s “not a hatchet job.” London critics are praising Carvel’s performance.