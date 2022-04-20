Trump-backed hopeful, 2 others booted off Tenn. GOP ballot

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican officials have removed three congressional hopefuls from the GOP primary ballot, including one candidate backed by former President Donald Trump. The late Tuesday night decision by the Tennessee Republican Party was a long awaited result of months of debate over Morgan Ortagus, Trump’s former State Department spokesperson, entering Nashville’s open 5th Congressional District race. In a statement, Ortagus said she was “deeply disappointed” in the GOP executive committee’s decision. The deep Republican field for the 5th District now includes former House Speaker Beth Harwell, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead.