Report: Oregon has $5.3b invested in fossil fuel companies

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Treasury has at least $5.3 billion invested in fossil fuel companies, a coalition of environmental groups says in a new report that blames the state for adding to global warming and urged divestment. Oregon is considered a “green” state, through its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by state agencies and being the first state to commit to stop using coal-fired power. Yet the state treasury is working at cross-purposes with over $1 billion invested in the coal industry alone. The report by Divest Oregon is based on a public records request with the treasury, which did not immediately comment.