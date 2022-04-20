Rapper Pooh Shiesty gets 5 years, 3 months for gun charge

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Pooh Shiesty has been sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for a gun charge in Florida. Court records show 22-year-old Lontrell Williams Jr. was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court. He pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. The Tennessee native had been facing up to 20 years in prison. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped three charges, including a gun charge that had a possible maximum sentence of life in prison. According to court records, the charges related to three separate events, one in Tennessee and two in Florida.