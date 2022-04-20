One month on, cause of China Eastern crash still a mystery

BEIJING (AP) — One month after a China Eastern passenger jet crashed mid-flight, killing all 132 people on board, investigators say they have not determined a cause. A report issued Wednesday by the Civil Aviation Administration of China said no abnormalities had been found in the plane, its crew or external elements such as bad weather. The report said investigators are still attempting to extract data from the heavily damaged black box flight data and voice recorders that might offer insight into the plane’s condition and the crew’s actions in the final minutes of the flight. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is helping download information from the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder.