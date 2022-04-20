Michigan lawmaker’s forceful speech rebuts ‘grooming’ attack

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker, mother and LGBTQ rights supporter who was accused by a Republican colleague of wanting to “groom” schoolchildren says her impassioned response resonated because people are sick of such attacks. Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow’s remarks went viral after Republican Sen. Lana Theis attacked her in a fundraising email. McMorrow had criticized Theis for giving an invocation in which she claimed children are under attack by “forces” that want to indoctrinate them with ideas not supported by their parents. The salvos are among the latest to draw attention as conservatives push to make education a political wedge issue.