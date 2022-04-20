Michelle Yeoh shows Asian immigrant women are ‘Everything’

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

At 59, Michelle Yeoh commands the lead of the genre-twisting “Everything Everywhere All At Once” by playing someone often invisible — the Asian immigrant wife and mother trying to be everything for everyone. “An independent film on steroids” as she puts it, the flick recently went into wide theatrical release. Yeoh’s performance is drawing raves at a time when Asians and Asian Americans of all age ranges continue to be the target of pandemic-fueled racism in Chinatowns, cities and suburbs across the U.S. The Malaysian-born actress says she wanted to give voice to the mothers, aunties, grandmothers that you pass by in any Chinatown but never give a second glance.