Michelle Obama to address democracy summit June 13 in LA

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonpartisan voting organization founded by Michelle Obama says she’s delivering the keynote address at its upcoming summit on democracy. Organizers say the former first lady’s June 13 remarks to When We All Vote’s Culture of Democracy Summit in Los Angeles will mark her first in-person appearance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conversations during the four-day summit will center around protecting democracy, combatting voter suppression and ensuring equal access to the ballot box for the November midterm elections and beyond. The former first lady has kept a relatively low profile since releasing her best-selling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018.