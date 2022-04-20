Lincoln Center emerges from pandemic with summer festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Lincoln Center will hold a series of more than 300 Summer for the City events both indoors and outdoors following two years of programing sharply curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic. The performing arts institution first emerged from the pandemic last spring and summer with Restart Stages in outdoor areas at Lincoln Center, ending a 13-month period with no performances for an audience at its campus on Manhattan’s west side. The Summer for the City festival starts May 14 and runs to Aug. 14 and will include 10 outdoor venues and three indoors.