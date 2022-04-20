Legislature extends session, giving new life to tribal bills

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Time is running out for several tribal sovereignty bills in the Maine Legislature. Two of the three bills were in jeopardy before being given new life when the Legislature agreed Wednesday to extend the session by another day. The Legislature already enacted a bill that would give the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point control over its drinking water. But two other bills were pending further action in the Senate. The most sweeping of the measures would amend the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980 to ensure tribal members in the state have the same rights as the nation’s other tribes.