Last US stockpile of deadly VX agent destroyed in Kentucky

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kentucky say the nation’s last stockpiles of a deadly chemical agent have been safely eliminated. The deadly VX nerve agent was contained in rockets stored at an Army depot. The final M55 rocket containing VX nerve agent was destroyed Tuesday. Officials at the Kentucky plant began disassembling about 18,000 of the rockets in July. Candace Coyle, the plant’s project manager, says the nation’s entire stockpile of VX nerve agent “is now completely destroyed.” The nerve agent is considered one of the deadliest in the world.