‘Invisible Child’ wins $50,000 Gotham Book Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrea Elliott’s “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City,” an in-depth portrait of New York and the struggles and achievements of a Black girl from Brooklyn, has won the Gotham Book Prize for outstanding works about the city. Elliott, whose book expands upon her investigative series which ran in The New York Times in 2013, will receive $50,000. The Gotham Prize was established in 2020 by businessman-philanthropist Bradley Tusk and political strategist Howard Wolfson, who are funding the award themselves and have committed to it for at least 10 years. James McBride’s novel “Deacon King Kong,” set in Brooklyn in the late 1960s, won the prize in 2021.