How Molly Shannon achieved ‘superstar’ status

By BROOKE LEFFERTS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Molly Shannon has had iconic roles on “Saturday Night Live” and been in countless movies, yet she’s still awestruck that a little girl from Cleveland made it in Hollywood. That’s one of the premises of her new memoir, “Hello Molly!,” out this month. The actor delves into life events that shaped her, notably the car crash when she was 4 that killed her mother, sister and cousin. Her father went on to raise Shannon and her older sister as a fun, goofy single dad with unconventional parenting skills. He later came out as gay and Shannon says they were always very close.