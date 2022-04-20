Florida Senate OKs Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new congressional map submitted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office that will likely swing Florida’s representation in Washington even further to the GOP has been approved by the state Senate. Wednesday’s 24-15 vote was split on party lines. Democrats argued the governor’s office gerrymandered the map to benefit Republicans, while also making it more difficult for Black voters to elect Black representatives. Republicans rejected that argument and said the maps were constitutional. The House is expected to send the map back to the governor on Thursday, ending, for now, a process prolonged by DeSantis’ veto of the maps the Legislature originally sent him. The map will be challenged in court.