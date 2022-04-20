Explosion hits marketplace in northeast Nigeria; 6 killed

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Six people died in northeast Nigeria after an explosion rocked a marketplace, local authorities told The Associated Press on Wednesday, with many injured including 19 who are “seriously wounded.” The police are yet to confirm those behind Tuesday’s attack in the northeast Taraba State where villages have been largely unaffected in the last year by the decade-long Islamic extremist violence in the northeast. Ladan Ayuba with Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said the explosion was a “bomb blast.” The West African nation continues to grapple with a 10-year-old insurgency by Islamic extremist rebels in the northeast in which at least 35,000 have died and millions displaced.