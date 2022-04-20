China’s Xi urges dispute resolution, opposes sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping says his government supports talks to resolve international disputes, but opposes the use of sanctions. Xi’s comments in a televised address to an international forum in the southern island province of Hainan mark China’s latest attempt to describe an approach to Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has backed Moscow, refusing to call the conflict an invasion and saying Russia was provoked by NATO’s expansion. Despite that, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as saying that China remains “committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, uphold non-interference in internal affairs, and respect the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries.”