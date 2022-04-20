Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stretching his legs this week with a rare overnight visit to the Pacific Northwest, heading to Portland, Oregon, and Seattle. The trip is part of an expanded travel schedule ahead of the November elections as Biden tries to demonstrate he’s made progress on his agenda while also prodding Congress to do more. As with most of Biden’s recent trips, new spending on infrastructure will be a centerpiece. So will be political fundraising. The White House says he plans to visit Portland’s airport to talk about investing in a runway that can withstand earthquakes. In Seattle, he plans to talk about limiting price increases and will observe Earth Day.