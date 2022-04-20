Biden lauds commanders for ‘exceptional’ work arming Ukraine

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has gathered top military brass for their first in-person meeting at the White House as a group during his presidency. It’s an annual tradition that had been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic and is now being resurrected as Pentagon officials press to arm Ukraine to fend off Russian aggression. Biden has already approved more than $2.6 billion in military assistance for Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24. He praised military officials for doing “exceptional” work arming Ukrainians. The president is expected to announce additional security assistance, including artillery and ammunition, in the coming days.