AP-NORC poll: Many say Biden not tough enough on Russia

By NOMAAN MERCHANT and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans continue to question whether President Joe Biden is showing enough strength in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, even as most approve of steps the U.S. is already taking and few want U.S. troops to get involved in the conflict. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 54% of Americans think Biden has been “not tough enough” in his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Thirty-six percent think his approach has been about right, while 8% say he’s been too tough. The results underscore the political and security conundrum for the U.S. and NATO.