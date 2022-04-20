Anguish of war permeates Boston Symphony’s 2022-23 season

By WILLIAM J. KOLE

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is sounding a somber note with a new season that will give musical expression to the horrors of war. The prestigious orchestra says its 2022-23 season will perform works that address the tragedies of armed conflict in Ukraine and other global hot spots. Other portions of the BSO’s forthcoming season will explore racial injustice, civil rights and gender inequity. The orchestra typically builds its program around lighter themes, but it said Wednesday it wants to use the power of music to impart a deeper understanding of humanity. The new season opens on Sept. 22.