Yemen swears in presidential body after Hadi stepped aside

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, YEMEN (AP) — State-run media reports that Yemen’s internationally recognized presidential council has been sworn in in the southern port city of Aden. The swearing-in took place Tuesday before the parliament in a ceremony attended by foreign ambassadors and the U.S. and U.N. envoys to Yemen. Aden serves as the interim seat of the internationally recognized government since the Houthi rebels seized the capital of Sanaa in 2014, setting off Yemen’s long-running civil war. The presidential council was appointed earlier this month after former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi stepped aside. It came amid concerted international and regional efforts to end the conflict.