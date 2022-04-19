Woman’s fatal stabbing livestreamed on Facebook; man charged

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana’s capital. News outlets report that Baton Rouge Police found Janice David’s naked body just before 10 p.m. Monday. It was inside a vehicle and bound to the steering wheel with jumper cables. Someone who saw video of the attack on Facebook Live notified Facebook, which in turn contacted authorities. On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of 35-year-old Earl Lee Johnson on a charge of first-degree murder. Police said the pair had been on a dayslong drug binge before he allegedly choked, beat and stabbed her.