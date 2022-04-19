UN chief urges 4-day Easter ‘pause’ in fighting in Ukraine

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for a four-day “humanitarian pause” in fighting in Ukraine, starting Thursday to coincide with Orthodox Christians’ Holy Week observances. Guterres floated the proposal Tuesday at U.N. headquarters. He suggests the proposed pause would allow for evacuating civilians from “areas of current or expected confrontation” and for getting humanitarian aid into areas such as Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson. He says the intensifying Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine makes the need for a “humanitarian pause” all the more urgent.