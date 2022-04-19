Rosalía ‘very excited’ about imminent world tour

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Rosalía spent three years working on her acclaimed third studio album, “Motomami.” Now she’s ready to take the music on an upcoming world tour, with stops in her native Spain, Mexico, Europe and New York’s famed Radio City Music Hall. The Grammy- and eight-time Latin Grammy-winning sensation announced on Monday her “Motomami World Tour,” which will see her perform 46 concerts in 15 countries beginning July 6 in Almería, Spain, and includes stops in Barcelona, ​​​​Madrid, Ciudad de Mexico, São Paulo, Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London and more, before closing in Paris on Dec. 18.