Police: Body of boy found in Indiana was inside suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — State police say the body of a young boy found over the weekend in southern Indiana was contained inside a hard suitcase. Sgt. Carey Huls said Tuesday that the suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back. A Washington County resident hunting mushrooms found the body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The body was located in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County. Huls says a toll-free tip line in the case that was established Monday has generated about 200 calls, but none of the calls have led to the identification of the boy.