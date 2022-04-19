Skip to Content
Police: Body of boy found in Indiana was inside suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — State police say the body of a young boy found over the weekend in southern Indiana was contained inside a hard suitcase. Sgt. Carey Huls said Tuesday that the suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back. A Washington County resident hunting mushrooms found the body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The body was located in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County. Huls says a toll-free tip line in the case that was established Monday has generated about 200 calls, but none of the calls have led to the identification of the boy.

AP National News

