Palin on serving in Congress: ‘It would be all about Alaska’

By BECKY BOHRER and MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Sarah Palin says she’s serious about her campaign for the U.S. House, telling The Associated Press that her unique place in American politics would put her in a stronger position representing Alaska in Washington. Still, she says that if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024 and asks her to be his running mate, she’ll consider it. Trump has endorsed Palin in her bid for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat. She is one of 48 candidates running for the seat following the death of Republican congressman Don Young. Palin was the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee.