Over 500 Rohingya flee Malaysian detention, 6 die on highway

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — More than 500 Rohingya refugees escaped from detention in Malaysia following a protest and most have been rearrested. Police said six detainees, including two children, were killed while trying to cross a highway. The Immigration Department said 528 Rohingya fled after breaking barriers at a detention center in Penang state. Police were deployed and 362 detainees have been rearrested. It said the search for the others was continuing. It didn’t give further details on what sparked the breakout. Malaysia is a preferred destination for Muslim Rohingya fleeing persecution and discrimination in Myanmar or those seeking to escape misery in refugee camps in Bangladesh.