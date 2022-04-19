Oregon tribe opposes water release for farmers

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Native American tribe in Oregon is assessing its legal options after the U.S. government said it would release water from a federally operated reservoir to downstream farmers along the Oregon-California border. The Klamath Tribes say even the limited irrigation will harm endangered fish at the height of spawning season. This summer’s water allocations from the Bureau of Reclamation will send about 50,000 acre-feet of water to farmers during a historical drought in the U.S. West. Farmers who use Klamath River water to raise crops on more than 300 square miles says it’s less than 15% of what they need.