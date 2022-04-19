Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive debate as vote looms

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — In the climax of France’s presidential campaign, centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen will meet Wednesday evening in a one-on-one TV debate that promises to be tough for both. It could also prove decisive ahead of Sunday’s runoff vote. In 2017, a similar debate struck a decisive blow to Le Pen’s campaign. She had looked hesitant, consulting notes piled up in front of her, appeared to lose her composure and made basic mistakes on economic topics — which Macron pounced on. This time, Macron, 44, has emerged ahead from the April 10 first round and is leading in opinion polls. But Le Pen, 53, has significantly narrowed the gap compared to 2017.