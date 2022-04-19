Imprisoned Ukranian journalist to be honored by PEN America

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A Ukranian journalist imprisoned in Crimea will be honored next month at the PEN America gala. Vladyslav Yesypenko, arrested last year and sentenced recently to six years in a Russian labor camp for alleged possession and transport of explosives, is this year’s recipient of the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award. Yesypenko is a freelance correspondent for a Crimean radio program and news source run by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. He has denied the allegations and said he confessed after being tortured and threatened with death. He was arrested in March 2021 by Russia’s Federal Security Service.