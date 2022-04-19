Frontex sees big rise in EU migrant entries, no Ukraine link

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union border and coast guard agency Frontex says the number of migrants trying to enter Europe without authorization has risen to its highest level since 2016. That does not include refugees trying to enter the 27-nation EU from war-torn Ukraine. New Frontex figures Tuesday estimate that more than 40,300 “illegal crossings” were made between January and March, up by 57% over the same period last year. Well over 1 million people, most from Syria but also many Iraqis, entered the EU in 2015, overwhelming reception facilities. Their arrival sparked a major political crisis in Europe as nations bickered over who should take care of them, and tensions still linger. Refugees from Ukraine have been widely welcomed.