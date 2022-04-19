Feeling blue in today’s world? Head for Belgian bluebells!

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

HALLE, Belgium (AP) — Nature’s beauty is rapturous again this springtime — flaunting its purple haze of bluebells in the woods south of Brussels. This time though, it can show off to any and all following two years of pandemic measures that had kept visitors to a trickle. And what’s more: flowers, and blossoms — be it in Japan, the Netherlands or Belgium — can provide a balm for the soul in these days of anxiety over COVID-19 and war. This year, across much of the northern hemisphere, things have changed for the better with far fewer limits on going out and enjoying the bounty of nature, without fearing its perils.