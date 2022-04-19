Egyptian woman sentenced to 3 years in TikTok video case

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced a woman to three years in prison after her retrial conviction for human trafficking in a case that involved girls dancing in videos on TikTok. Haneen Hossam, a social media influencer, was arrested in 2020. Her case was seen by critics as part of a crackdown on self expression by government officials in conservative Egypt. Prosecutors had accused her of promoting human trafficking by allegedly exploiting minor girls to gain material benefits with dance videos. It wasn’t clear how the videos were related to human trafficking. Hossam, in her early 20s, had been sentenced to 10 years in prison but a Cairo Criminal Court judge Monday reduced it to three years.