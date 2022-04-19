Cyprus plans surveillance system to stem migrant crossings

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus plans to install an electronic surveillance system along the buffer zone that divides the island nation along ethnic lines, to stem a surge in illegal immigration from the breakaway north. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos announced the plan Tuesday following a meeting chaired by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on dealing with migrant arrivals. According to European Union statistics, the number of migrants crossing from the Turkish-Cypriot north to the internationally-recognized, Greek-Cypriot south through the buffer zone in January-April rose 184% over the same period last year. Pelekanos didn’t provide details on the surveillance system planned for later this year along the 180-kilometer (120-mile) buffer zone, which is patrolled by the United Nations.