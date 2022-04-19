Cyberattack cripples Puerto Rico toll collection system

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say an electronic toll collection system was the target of a cyberattack over the weekend, the latest such incident in recent years. The system, known as AutoExpreso, is run by a private operator called Professional Account Management. It wasn’t immediately clear when the system would be back online and whether any confidential information was stolen. Officials said Tuesday they would soon provide more details. Puerto Rico’s government has reported four major cyberattacks since 2020, including an online scam that tried to steal more than $4 million from public agencies.