Chief: Nothing at house indicated trouble before shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s police chief says an officer who went to a short-term rental property where a party was going on shortly before gunfire broke out, killing two youths, saw nothing to suggest it was anything other than an ordinary noise complaint. Chief Scott Schubert told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Tuesday that video indicates that the vast majority of the 200 or so people at the party didn’t arrive until after the noise complaint call. About 90 minutes later, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, some kind of altercation occurred and gunfire inside and outside killed two 17-year-olds and wounded eight people. Others were injured trying to escape.